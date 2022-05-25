Scurry Of Squirrels Follow Jogger In Hilarious Video; 'This Is Awesome', Say Netizens

While bereft of speech, animals can be equally expressive and communicate with the human world in their own beautiful way. The bond between humans and animals has created the foundation for several legends, myths and stories. On the internet, too, this bond often takes centre stage leaving netizens delighted.

A recent video of such a human-animal bond, doing rounds online, is putting a smile on the face of netizens. The viral video shows a scurry of squirrels following a jogger.

The video opens up to show a man jogging in a park while some squirrels follow him. As the video progresses, it shows the man dropping some nuts which attracted the furry creatures. The video was shared on Twitter under the username Alison Cameron.

"At last, I caught on camera the jogger who throws nuts behind him & as a result is recognized by a group of squirrels who run behind him", read the caption to the video.

'Love it', say Netizens

The video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 868.3K views. The video has also prompted many views. A user wrote, "That’s pretty cute, but if that swarm of squirrels gets too much larger, it could start to turn terrifying (sic)". A second user commented, "Love it. There’s a ‘crow man’ sometimes on my walk near the seafront. Similar vibe". A third user said, "This is awesome. Though they may be after nuts I think they must be recognizing him too".

(Image: @allyc375/Twitter)