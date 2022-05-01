Sea Lion Enjoys Swimming In Hotel Pool, Relaxes On Lounging Chair; Leaves Visitors Stunned

Videos featuring animals' antics claim a massive viewership on social media. There is no denial of the fact that such videos are relishing and entertaining as well. Now, a video currently doing rounds on the internet featuring a sea lion is worth rewatching. The video was shot at a beachside resort in the Galápagos Islands in Ecuador.

In the now-viral video, a sea lion can be seen trying to get out of the ocean. Once it wriggles out of the sea, it slowly starts climbing up the stairs heading towards the swimming pool near the ocean. As it reached the pool, it dived in, took a lap, and then got out. Funnily enough, the sea lion then took over a man's lounging chair and starts relaxing atop it. The man perplexedly got up from the chair the sea lion next to him. As the sea lion lay on the chair, the man pulled his towel from under the creature and threw it on the other chair seemingly in frustration. The video was shared by Viral Hog on Instagram.

Meanwhile, visitors in the resort can be seen filming the whole incident on their gadgets. Many were stunned by seeing the sea lion's endeavours on the land. However, Galapagos sea lions and to a lesser extent, their Californian cousins, are very playful and are likely to approach divers closely in sea.

'It’s pool now lol', netizens react

Ever since the video surfaced on social media, it has garnered around 163K views accompanied by likes and comments. The video has prompted people to react and put out their views. "He should be allowed to chill there, I mean they did build on his home", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "Why’d he have to take the towel lol let that baby live his best life". The third user wrote, "I watched this like 10 times. That's his spot. Somebody please serve this guy a seafood mojito".

Image: Unsplash