Sea Lion Opens Gate And Crashes TV Interview When Fisherman Dubs The Animals As 'plague'

Chile, located on the west coast of South America, has been hit by the “Sealion plague”. Since earlier this year, the country is witnessing an overwhelming influx of marine mammals, who have arrived on the Chilean beaches fearing whales and orcas. Now, one of 300 herd members has stirred the internet after it crashed a fisherman’s live interview in the city of Tome.

The clip starts by showing the Chilean angler describing the condition in the city. “This is a plague, a plague of sea lions,” he says. He then goes on to blame the country's administration for not keeping their numbers down for the past 28 years. As he continues to speak to the reporter, a fully grown sea lion opens the door at the back and enters the premises. The fisherman spots the sea lion just in time and moves away.

'Problem is shark finning'

The clip has been re-shared on various social media website including Twitter where it has got massive traction. Commenting on a post shared, a user wrote, “LOL the problem is shark finning and overfishing. Remove their natural predators and the pop will be guaranteed to explode. Happens every time. Rewild the oceans and end overfishing, problem solved." Meanwhile, another suggested, "You need to elevate your sea lions with skills. Go to You tube and see the video on the Russian seal (sea lions) and how endearing they are now that they have art, music, anti-bomb capability with little caps on and holding a rifle. Yet another comment read, "The sea lion was like say it to my face, don't keep me behind this fence and talk about my family."

I bet that sea lion thinks there’s a plague of HUMANS. And that sea lion would be RIGHT. — me&angus (@meandangus) June 25, 2021

LESS HUMANS, MORE NATURE NOW ! ANIMALS HAVE OUR SAME RIGHT TO LIVE PEACEFULLY IN THIS PLANET — 🌻 (@FlorYArteFlor) June 25, 2021

This is really hilarious. They’re taking over alright. — patricia m rosenberg (@mountainofroses) June 25, 2021

They’re so cute. Leave them alone. — Clarity, PsyD 🇰🇷🇺🇸 (@clarityforusa) June 25, 2021

This comes as a behind-the-scenes video of the President of Ireland’s dog interrupting his address to demand attention took the internet by storm. President Michael D Higgins was delivering a tribute to actor Tom Hickey when his Bernese mountain dog Misneach walked up and sat by his side, begging for attention. The Irish President’s seven-month-old puppy stole the limelight as Higgins spoke to broadcaster RTE. In the clip, Misneach is seen playfully biting the president’s hand and pawing his legs in a bid to get attention. Despite the dog’s persistence, President Higgins continued with his address.

The President of Ireland's Bernese would like pats now, Good Boi is unconcerned about the cameras @PresidentIRL pic.twitter.com/UP3zVh3ase — WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) May 3, 2021

IMAGE: KIZZCHASE/Twitter

