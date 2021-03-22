'Sea Monster': Fisherman Catches Giant Wolf Eel, Netizens Terrified By Snake-like Creature

A fisherman and his crew caught an enormous snake-like creature with sharp teeth in the Oregon, United States. Nate Ethan Iszac posed for the pictures with the creature which was later identified as wolf eel. He had shared the pictures on Facebook on March 9 and the post had gone viral on social media with people calling it a snake monster. The full length of the creature's body appears to be half of the body of fisherman Nate Ethan Iszac.

Wolf eel caught

The three pictures show how the creature has a gigantic jaw, with close-ups also revealing sharp teeth hiding inside. He has posed with the creature in the pictures shared on Facebook. As per reports, Nate Ethan Iszac said that when they saw the creature, they were unable to control the excitement. He said that while holding the creature he was cautious as they can bite very hard. Nate said that the wolf eel was not harmed and after posing with it, he had put the creature back into the water. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 4.9K likes and more than 3,000 comments. One user commented, "Glad it didn't bite you - the choppers on that thing, it looks vicious. Another individual commented, "That animal should not be that close to anyone’s face. It’s mouth is as big as his face." "I hope they put it back. That's gotta be pretty old", wrote another person. Check out some reactions.

Snake Eel Dangling Out Of Heron's Stomach Midair

Meanwhile, a picture of a snake eel dangling from the stomach of a flying heron has been going viral. The heron regretted eating the snake eel which burst out of the stomach of the flying bird in its desperate bid to evade death. The surprising fact is that the photo shows the eel bursting of the stomach of the bird, which seems unharmed and continues to fly. Sam Davis who clicked this picture on the Delaware Shore offered more insights to Live Science. He said that a lot of baby eagles and even a fox was attracted by this uncommon incident and were following the heron.

(Image: Nate Ethan Iszac Facebook)

