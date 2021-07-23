Seagull Hits US Teen's Face On SpringShot Roller Coaster Ride In viral Video

A video has gone viral of a seagull flying into the face of a girl while she was on a theme park ride. The girl was 13 years old and was at a ride called the SpringShot at Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Water Park in the United States. The girl was there for the birthday celebration of a friend. The Seagull hits US teen's face can be seen in a video that was posted on Twitter and received over 4,700 likes.

Seagull hits US teen's face on SpringShot rollercoaster ride in viral video

The 13-year-old girl, Kiley Holman was with her 14-year-old friend Georgia Reed, whose birthday it was. They were at Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Water Park in Wildwood, New Jersey. The viral video shows both girls screaming in shock as the ride went up into the air at a speed of 75 mph (120 km/hr). Just after the ride went up into the air, Kiley Holman was hit in the face by a seagull. Her friend, Georgia Reed had no idea of what happened and did not find out until the ride ended and was told about the incident by Holman.

Bird and girl have no injuries; girls decide to never go on the ride again

The bird flew towards Kiley Holman and rested on her neck. Kiley was able to move the bird away and set it free. As per reports, she said that the bird had latched onto her while its wings were on the ride and its beak was on her neck. She reportedly said that she knew it was going to hir her and she did not want to risk falling off the ride, so she immediately did what she had to, to move the seagull. The seagull did not suffer injuries, and neither did Kiley Holman. Arena Reed, mother of Georgia Reed, also reportedly said that she did not have any clue of the incident either until the ride had finished, that she had seen wings fall but thought them to be falling tickets, and that it was a hilarious incident for the girls, who decided to never ride on the Spring Shot again.

