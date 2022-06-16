Seaplane Suffers Serious Engine Failure At 600 Feet In Air; Watch What Happens Next

A nail-biting incident was caught on camera thanks to a seaplane pilot and certified flight instructor (CFI) Tony Yen, who uploaded the video on YouTube. The video is from Yen's latest flight, with one of his students, which took off from the Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport to Connecticut in the US on May 26, but soon turned life-threatening. After being airborne, the plane suffered a catastrophic engine failure when it was just 600 feet in the air and was gliding over a dense stretch of trees.

Watch the video here:

All credit to Yen's years of experience, he immediately spotted a cornfield beneath him and steered the experimental light-sport flying boat toward his left.

Scarily enough, the engine was just 40 seconds away from shutting down altogether and had it transpired, there would be no video to watch and learn from this adrenaline-inducing incident. In the video posted by the Straight and Level Seaplanes channel,

Yen narrated how he did not have much gliding distance but managed to make a not-so-soft landing after taking control from his student.

"I spend a lot of time training my students for engine failures, and more importantly training them to always have a field in mind in case you lose an engine," Yen said after the landing as per the video's description.

"As the landing goes it wasn’t my smoothest landing, but given the conditions, it's good enough for me," he added.

Following the touchdown, both the pilots jumped out of their seats and as per Yen's narration, he certainly "did not enjoy filming" the video and hoped he gave an important lesson to his viewers. "I hope to not make content like this ever again," joked Yen who is also an instructor with Straight and Level Seaplanes.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rushed into investigating the incident and concluded that the engine failure was not a pilot error but rather a result of the loss of fuel pressure due to a cracked fuel rail.