Seema Thakur Becomes First HRTC Woman Bus Driver To Drive On Inter-state Route

Seema Thakur is the only woman driver in Himachal Pradesh RoadTransport Corporation (HRTC) and on March 31 she became the first HRTC woman driver to drive on an interstate route, from Shimla to Chandigarh. While speaking with news agency ANI, Thakur termed driving the HRTC bus from Shimla to Chandigarh a “great experience”. The woman driver also said that she is ‘proud’ to have gotten the opportunity.

Thakur had joined the HRTC as a driver in 2016 and even urged the government to include drivers, conductors into COVID-19 warriors so that they can also receive coronavirus vaccine. Thakur is the only woman driver among a total of over 8,800 employees in HRTC. Reportedly, she has a Master’s Degree in English and often leaves commuters impressed with her confidence. “We are happy and it is relaxing for us, more women should come forward in such profession," said a woman commuter said.

Seema Thakur said, "It was a great experience and I am proud that I got this opportunity to drive an inter-state bus. I am the only first woman bus driver in the region and in the state of Himachal Pradesh.” READ | Elon Musk says SpaceX will put cryptocurrency Dogecoin on Moon, netizens can't keep calm

"We are at the risk of being contracted with coronavirus as we cannot stop the passengers or ask them whether they are COVID-19 positive or negative. Drivers and conductors should also be vaccinated against COVID-19," she said. READ | Wild Dog review: Netizens hail Nagarjuna's action flick, praise its 'thrilling climax'

Seema Thakur, the only woman bus driver in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) yesterday drove a bus on Shimla-Chandigarh route to become first HRTC woman driver to drive on an inter-state route.



She says,"It was a great experience. I'm proud that I got this opportunity" pic.twitter.com/YOm6C1cQZG — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

Netizens say ‘proud to be Himachali'

Since Thakur’s achievement of breaking stereotypes in the industry emerged on the internet, Netizens hailed that they are ‘proud to be Himachali. While some lauded Thakur’s ‘actual women empowerment’, others called her story ‘impressive’. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Very proud of you, young lady. Always drive safe and take breaks on long routes. May God bless.” Another also wrote, “proud of you” and wished the best for the future.

Nice ðŸ‘ — Rudra Rawat (@RudraSRawat) April 1, 2021

We are proud of her. More power to her. — Vidushi Kaushik (@VidushiK2) April 1, 2021

That's very impressive! â¤ — Prashant (@prshntsharma_) April 1, 2021

This is called actual Women empowerment and not that giving free services to women. — AerosLedge (@AerosLedge) April 1, 2021

Proud to be à¤¹à¤¿à¤®à¤¾à¤šà¤²à¥€ . Best example of women empowerment @ANI — à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¥€à¤£ à¤ à¤¾à¤•à¥à¤° (@pravenrazput) April 2, 2021

Image credits: @ANI/Twitter