'Seems To Be A Model': Video Of Elephant's Beautiful Walk Leaves Netizens Impressed

Animals and their adorable tactics never fail to amuse humans. From crocodile gleefully sliding in a river stream to cats being derpy, the internet is flooded with cute videos of the non-human species. Now adding to the already long list is a video of an elephant elegantly and stylishly waking across a narrow path in the midst of a forest.

The 33-second long clip was shared online by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, who joked that the said elephant seems to be a model amongst its species. “Such a beautiful walk,” he reckoned. The video clip impeccably captures the walk of the elephant as it strides alone. The video is shot from a distance and does not seem to hinder the elephant nonchalant “catwalk”.

He seems to be a model among the elephants. Such a beautiful walk. pic.twitter.com/NfQD0PbJXG — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 10, 2021

'Graceful and elegant'

Since shared the video clip has been viewed by over 34 thousand people and has garnered a myriad variety of comments. Graceful! Probably this is the reason that Hindi has an adjective called गजगामिनी. Meanwhile, another user echoed the comment writing, "Our ancestors didn't coin the term 'Gajagamini' for nothing." Meanwhile, a third user lauded Kaswan and wrote, "I just love your posts, sir. Great gain of knowledge for us. Keep posting good and stay safe and healthy sir."

But the lonely elephant is dangerous — t ramasubramani (@rsmani1950_t) June 11, 2021

So the next time we see a man walking loftily on ramp should be called "Elephant walk" rather than cat walk ❤️🤝 — Constant Nomad (@khurafatijaat) June 10, 2021

Majestic walk, full of enthusiasm. Like a young Prince out on a walk in his territory. — Priyesh Pandey (@Priyesh_convor) June 11, 2021

यह जंगल बेहद खूबसूरत दिख रहा है..साथ ही साफ-सुथरा भी है। — मृदुला भारती/Mridula Bharty 🇮🇳 (@MridulaBharty) June 10, 2021

a meandering walk......a rooster crows.. peace permeates ... — sushmita bhaskaran (@sushmitabhaska1) June 11, 2021

Just recently, a video that shows an interesting interaction between a tiger and an elephant, surfaced on the interent. The clip shows what happens when an elephant’s path is blocked by a tiger. The video featuring two animals shows how they behave with each other when they come face-to-face with each other in the forest. The video has been shared by actress Dia Mirza on Twitter has grabbed the attention of netizens. People amazed by the interaction of elephant and tiger took to the comments section to share their views.

Actress Dia Mirza while sharing the video tagged Sanctuary Asia and tweeted that she was looking for the person who shot the clip. The 21-second video shows an elephant taking a casual stroll. As the elephant is approaching the forest path, the tiger can be seen sitting in the middle of the path. Eventually, the tiger turns around and notices the elephant walking on the path. The tiger suddenly gets up and runs into the bushes allowing the elephant to pass through the path.

