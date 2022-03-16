'Send Putin To Jupiter' Fundraiser By Ukraine Raises Rs 16 Crore Amid Russian Invasion

As the Russian invasion continues, Ukraine has reportedly started a fundraiser to send Vladimir Putin to Jupiter. The fundraiser which goes by the name 'Send Putin to Jupiter' has so far raised over $2,123,000 (Rs16 crores). With the fund raised, Ukraine aims to build a 'rocket' that would send the 'dictator' to the nearby planet.

"Donate to help us build a rocket that will send a bloody dictator far far away," the donation website states. The website bears a picture of Putin on a rocket as well. The website is- https://putina.net/

Ukraine 'not ready' to give up against Russia

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United States Congress earlier in the day. In his address to the elected leaders at the Capitol Visitor Center, Zelenskyy highlighted how Ukraine was under Russia's aggression with missile strikes and shelling still underway in most of the cities. Despite this, the Ukrainian President added that his country has not thought about 'giving up'.

"I have the honour to greet you on the behalf of the Ukrainians- the brave and the peace-loving people, who for 8 years have been resisting the Russian aggression. Those who gave up their sons, and daughters to stop this full-scale war. Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided, the destiny of the people- whether Ukrainians will be free, whether they will be able to preserve their democracy. Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, our cities. It went on a brutal offensive against our values...basic human values. It threw tanks and planes against our freedom, against our right to live freely in our country choosing our own future," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine seeks help against Russia

Zelenskyy outlined that the history of the US also has instances that will help it relate to Ukraine. "Remember Pearl Habour? The terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black with the planes attacking you. Remember September 11, 2021, when evil turned into your cities and made them into battlefields."

The Ukrainian President, while thanking the US and the rest of the world for extending help said," I call on you to do more. New packages of sanctions are needed constantly, every week until the Russian military stops. Restrictions are needed on everyone who is part of this unjust regime. We propose that the US sanctions all politicians in the Russian Federations who remain in the offices, and do not cut ties with those responsible for the invasion. All American companies must leave Russian markets."

