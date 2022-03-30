Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban inaugurated a 75-kilometre section on March 29. The 75-kilometre section, which links Belgrade and Novi Sad, the capital and second-largest city of Serbia, is part of the 341-kilometre Belgrade-Budapest railway, which will bring the Balkans closer to central Europe. Meanwhile, a video of the Serbian president went viral after he was spotted making the most of a photo op by giving a wave to a non-existential crowd.

In the viral video, the Serbian President and the Hungarian Prime Minister sat inside the new train and were seen waving out of the window as though they were interacting with the crowd, but as the camera panned around, the station was completely empty and rather dark. The video was platformed on the Twitter user @yugopnik when it grabbed the attention of the viewers. However, the video has garnered about 2 million views accompanied by 432k likes. "Serbian President waving at nobody pretending there's a crowd gathered there to celebrate the new railway line is one of the best metaphors for politician-voter interactions I've seen in a long while", read the caption on the tweet. The video was retweeted more than 6000 times since was shared.

Serbian President waving at nobody pretending there's a crowd gathered there to celebrate the new railway line is one of the best metaphors for politican-voter interactions I've seen in a long while pic.twitter.com/oYOvmkb1R9 — Yugopnik (@yugopnik) March 28, 2022

Section of Belgrade-Budapest railway inaugurated

The inauguration of a 75-kilometre section was headed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, as well as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and representatives of the Chinese and Russian embassies in Serbia as per the Chinese News agency. The Serbian president conveyed "the 75-kilometer-long railway section was built by Chinese and Russian companies. German companies installed surveillance and the trains were manufactured in Switzerland".

Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated the Serbians on the newly built railway, saying that the two countries have historical good ties. He added, "In the past 70 years we have been connecting countries in the east-west direction and forgot the importance of north-south connections, this resulted in an inappropriate situation that it took too many hours to arrive from Belgrade to Budapest". "So we made an alliance with President Vucic aiming to change this, and we will succeed in this effort," Orban added.