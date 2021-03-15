Several Twitter Accounts Banned For Using A Seven-letter Word; Users Baffled

Twitter users who used the word Memphis were temporarily blocked on the weekend. Several users had shared the screenshots of being banned from the microblogging site for violating the platform's rules. Twitter on Sunday acknowledged the error and said that the bug has been fixed and the accounts had been restored.

Twitter accounts suspended over use of memphis word

Reports of the bug emerged after some soccer fans noticed that posts mentioning Olympique Lyonnais Player Memphis Debay were being blocked. The soccer club shared the picture of their player Memphis Depay and wrote, ""Hey, @Twitter - can we talk about him yet?". A basketball team Memphis Grizzlies also called out Twitter with a tweet “the m word.” Take a look at the tweet.

when bots flood our comments with "say the m word" pic.twitter.com/X1qgsIRmm9 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 14, 2021

Twitter users complained about account suspension

Many Twitter users reported that their posts were almost instantly removed and accounts had been restricted for sharing the world. Some netizens even mentioned that they were locked out of their accounts for almost 12 hours for writing memphis. Twitter support later tweeted that some of the accounts had been temporarily limited due to a bug. They have now fixed it and the accounts had been restored. One user wrote that Twitter should explain what really happened. Another user shared a screenshot of a response from Twitter Support calling the issue “a bug within our system” with no further explanation, Here are some of the netizens reactions.

please explain how this happened lol — slweeb ðŸª± ðŸ“® (@slweeb) March 14, 2021

Apparently there’s a word that Twitter automatically removes for “violating Twitter rules” if included in a tweet



What is that word? — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 14, 2021

moment of silence please pic.twitter.com/ufQHK5d3Et — slweeb ðŸª± ðŸ“® (@slweeb) March 14, 2021

Tom Scott might have an answer lol — Lilijana ðŸ³ï¸‍âš§ï¸ (@maticevska) March 15, 2021

The memphis accident pic.twitter.com/0ilWCb47xb — ðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆEvelyn and friend's place to draw ðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆ (@HotChocoMilkies) March 15, 2021

can’t believe I got restricted for saying memphis earlier today pic.twitter.com/Fqq2aXvWyj — Zane’s Sandwich (@ZaneMoment) March 15, 2021

Memphis Memphis Memphis Memphis sym pic.twitter.com/dpHItIQ9S4 — CFC_tomorithecoldest (@CFCtomoritheco1) March 15, 2021

U took me out for a while ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Charlie (@CJ_3J7) March 14, 2021

oh damn, they actually fixed it. pic.twitter.com/kDQY1riUSy — Cam (@SPLLTHEMANSNAME) March 14, 2021

Twitter restored the accounts

