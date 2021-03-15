Last Updated:

Several Twitter Accounts Banned For Using A Seven-letter Word; Users Baffled

Twitter users who used the word Memphis were temporarily blocked on the weekend. Several users had shared the screenshots of being banned from the site.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Twitter

Twitter users who used the word Memphis were temporarily blocked on the weekend. Several users had shared the screenshots of being banned from the microblogging site for violating the platform's rules. Twitter on Sunday acknowledged the error and said that the bug has been fixed and the accounts had been restored.

READ | Delivery driver's tearful video makes people emotional, netizens send money to help

Twitter accounts suspended over use of memphis word

Reports of the bug emerged after some soccer fans noticed that posts mentioning Olympique Lyonnais Player Memphis Debay were being blocked. The soccer club shared the picture of their player Memphis Depay and wrote, ""Hey, @Twitter - can we talk about him yet?".  A basketball team Memphis Grizzlies also called out Twitter with a tweet “the m word.” Take a look at the tweet.

READ | Ludhiana: Strange object in sky leaves residents astounded! Video goes viral

 

READ | Video of tiny golden tortoise beetles crawling on man's hand goes viral; netizens stunned

Twitter users complained about account suspension

Many Twitter users reported that their posts were almost instantly removed and accounts had been restricted for sharing the world. Some netizens even mentioned that they were locked out of their accounts for almost 12 hours for writing memphis. Twitter support later tweeted that some of the accounts had been temporarily limited due to a bug. They have now fixed it and the accounts had been restored. One user wrote that Twitter should explain what really happened. Another user shared a screenshot of a response from Twitter Support calling the issue “a bug within our system” with no further explanation, Here are some of the netizens reactions.

Twitter restored the accounts

Twitter support later tweeted that some of the accounts had been temporarily limited due to a bug. Twitter said that they had restored a number of accounts after they were accidentally deleted for tweeting the word Memphis. Some features such as tweeting or retweeting were also limited. Twitter did not provide any further explanation as to what had caused the issue apart from stating that it was a bug.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT