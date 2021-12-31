Shark With Huge Bite Mark On Its Body Leaves Netizens Stunned; Watch Viral Video

A shark conservationist has recently photographed a giant white shark with a huge bite mark on its body, triggering debate as to what tried to "bite the beast." 40-year-old Jalil Najafov was diving in Isla Guadalupe, Mexico when he came across the nearly 15-ft shark, according to a report by The Sun. The large bite mark on its side stunned him, and he wondered what could have caused such a scar. Jalil had never seen anything like that before, throughout his career as a shark conservationist and filmmaker. He later posted a short video of the giant fish on his Instagram handle, which has left people stunned and perplexed as to what caused the mark.

The giant fish can be seen having huge cut marks stretching the width of two of its fins. The exact way or when the fish was bitten is unknown, but the outcome is a massive, bloodless circular scar. "I was genuinely startled since I have never seen anything like this in my life. I was like, is it real? I have been working with sharks for a long time and have never seen such a large scar," Jalil, a resident of Azerbaijan, told The Sun.

Have a look at the post here:

Bite mark on Shark's body sparks debate on social media

Jalil further stated that the bite mark had become a matter of big discussion on social media, with many debating whether it was a mating scar or an act of aggression. Jalil said he then contacted two shark specialists and they both ruled out both the possibilities. "Dr Tristan Guttridge ruled out mating after seeing this photograph. I also forwarded it to Michael Domeier, who thought it was possibly due to an attack from another shark," Jalil wrote on Instagram while sharing the post. Meanwhile, the post went viral in no time and it has garnered more than 47,000 views and a plethora of comments from people. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "Wow, what a beast." "I didn't know anything about the shark's aggression during mating... Great photo [sic]," wrote another user.

Here are some comments by users:



Image: Instagram/Jalil Najafov

