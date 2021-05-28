'She Did It': Girl With Prosthetic Leg Climbs Over A Ditch, Video Inspires Netizens

An inspiring video has surfaced on social media that shows a little girl with a prosthetic leg trying to climb over the ditch. The clip features Antonella trying to climb over the ditch while her mother encourages her. The video was shared on Twitter and it has since struck a chord with netizens. The people could not stop themselves from praising the amazing spirit of the girl and the parenting of her mother.

Girl with prosthetic leg climbs over ditch

The video was shared alongside the caption, "Antonella wasn’t sure she could do it, but with her encouraging mom cheering her on— she did it!". The 58-second clip shows Antonella with her prosthetic leg looks at her mother while trying to climb over the ditch. She looks skeptical as to whether she would be able to climb and she even puts her hand out for support. In the video, her mother is constantly encouraging her, "You can do it. No, you are not going to fall. You are strong." After the girl successfully climbs over the top, her mother asks her daughter to turn around and to this, little the girl smiles at her and shows thumbs up at the camera. Watch the video here:

Antonella wasn’t sure she could do it, but with her encouraging mom cheering her on— she did it! 🙌🏼🥰🇧🇷

(📽antonella.funghetto)👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Você é uma campeã 💓 pic.twitter.com/wT04GvfOUh — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) May 26, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered more than 3.2 million views and scores of reactions. People motivated by the courage of the girl took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "This! This sweet girl earns the grit award...and so does mom. Helping a child through words of encouragement, patience, and trust is more powerful than doing the hard things for them." Another user commented, "Inspiring! Love her persistence and confidence. Smile at the end tops it off." "The corners of my mouth got higher and higher as the video went on..", wrote another individual. Check out some user reactions.

This! This sweet girl earns the grit award...and so does mom. Helping a child through words of encouragement, patience, and trust is more powerful than doing the hard things for them.👏👏👏 — Christy (@garzac_christy) May 26, 2021

Inspiring! Love her persistence and confidence. Smile at the end tops it off. — BJ Patt (@BJPP0123) May 26, 2021

Moms! 😍 Antonella will always remember her mom as the support she is, even after she's all grown up. And she will grow up to be a fighter. No doubt. 😉 — Binoy Mathew (@MrMathewJr) May 26, 2021

Hihi did you see her eyes when she quick look behind her. She then wasn’t convinced that she should do this by herself. And then the win at the end. Very good parenting indeed. — Riann 🚜 (@AMAKO7) May 26, 2021

IMAGE: GoodNewsCorrespondent/Twitter

