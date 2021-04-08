‘She Fell Off The Cliff’: US Man Fakes Wife’s Death To Help Her Dodge Prison, Sentenced

A Raleigh County man, West Virginia, was sentenced to eight months of confinement for ‘obstruction of justice’ as he faked his wife’s death, a health care fraud accused, to dodge the jail term for her. Rodney Wheeler was sentenced to 2 months in a federal correctional facility, and six months of home confinement, and then three years of ‘supervised release’ for dialing 911 and falsely claiming to the law enforcement officers that his partner Julie Wheeler had fallen hundreds of feet from the steep cliff at the West Virginia national park.

Rodney’s emergency frantic call for help had scrambled the police officers, a team of volunteers, first responders, and rescue units to launch an operation along the base of the New River. Police squad dogs with handlers and helicopters were deployed at the scene and a search mission was conducted for at least 3 consecutive days to find Rodney’s wife at the cliff’s base.

The massive search was done near the dangerous steep cliff with a series of ledges leading down to the New River by the West Virginia Air National Guard and the West Virginia State Police. However, Rodney’s wife was hiding at home. Two days into the search the cops grew suspicious, and West Virginia State Police located Julie Wheeler hiding in a closet. She was removed from the closet by the State Troopers and both Rodney and Julie Wheeler were both taken into custody, the Department of Justice of the Southern District of West Virginia said in a press release.

“Throughout the massive search effort, Rodney Wheeler repeatedly gave false statements to state and federal investigators intentionally designed to mislead them about his wife’s whereabouts,” US attorneys stated in the court’s release. It added, Rodney Wheeler also made a false Facebook post on June 1, 2020 stating “[T]he accident at Grandview yesterday involved my wife, they have not found her yet but I am holding out hope that she will be found and she is okay. I am heartbroken and lost right now but I have to have faith, please give us time to worth through this and please keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”

Both husband, wife admitted to crime

In statements to state and federal investigators, both Rodney and Julie Wheeler admitted that they had conspired to fake her disappearance to avoid Julie Wheeler’s pending federal sentencing in a health care fraud case. Julie was sentenced in February to a total of 54 months in federal prison for an underlying health care fraud conviction related to her billing VA program for spina bifida care. She had offered to pay restitution of $289,055.07 for the overbilling scheme. The criminal case was heard by United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver.

“A highly-coordinated effort by the agencies named herein led to the arrest and prosecution of Rodney Wheeler,” said Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston in the court's release. “I applaud the tremendous work of the National Park Service, the West Virginia State Police, the United States Probation Office, the FBI, the Office of Veterans Affairs (VA), the VA-Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General, the West Virginia Air National Guard and the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office."

