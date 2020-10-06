Brazil: Shelves Come Crashing Down In Supermarket, Watch Video

At a supermarket in Brazil several were injured when towering shelves came crashing down. Captured on a CCTV camera, the disastrous video shows shelves loaded with stuff crashing down as people run away in panic. According to reports by the DailyMail, 1 person was killed and 8 customers and staff members were injured when the shelves collapsed.

1 dead, 8 injured

The person who lost her life in this unfortunate accident has been identified as a staff member named Elane de Oliveira Rodrigues. Elane was 21 years old and was walking on the aisle while stacking products when she was crushed under the debris. The video shows a regular day at the supermarket just when few people start running away in panic. As the video progresses, we see shelves coming down one by one, with all the stuff falling down.

As per reports by the DailyMail, injured people were rescued by emergency services and then immediately taken to the hospital. However, they were released later. Two people suffered through abrasions and minor injuries. However, they were allowed to go back home.

In a separate incident, a supermarket worker dropped dead at work in Brazil and his body was covered with boxes and open umbrellas to keep the store running. According to international media reports, on August 14, a 59-year-old sales manager in Carrefour Supermarket in Recife, Brazil suffered a heart attack on August 14 during working hours and passed away. Following this, the Brazil store staff covered the body with umbrellas and boxed as it continued operating while waiting for the concerned authorities to arrive. The pictures of the body covered with umbrellas went viral on social media and sparked outrage amongst the people at the insensitive behaviour displayed by the Carrefour Supermarket and for not closing the Brazil store for the time being.

(Image Credits: Youtube/NewsKiNews)

