The stars of Indian cricket have nicknames, following their heroics for the nation on the field. While 'Master Blaster' for Sachin Tendulkar, 'Captain Cool' for MS Dhoni, or 'Hitman' for Rohit Sharma were coined for their performances on the field in the Indian jersey, some have names they acquired even before they represented the nation. Shikhar Dhawan has been known as 'Gabbar', the famous villain from the Bollywood blockbuster Sholay, even before he played for India.

The former Team India opener had earned the nickname when he started delivering dialogues of the iconic character while fielding in a Ranji Trophy match. The term has got stuck to him as he played numerous match-winning knocks for the country later on. The cricketer recently channeled his 'Gabbar' avatar for an Instagram video and netizens were impressed.

Shikhar Dhawan turns into Gabbar for Instagram video; netizens laugh hard

In the video, Shikhar was dressed casually in a black shawl, over a t-shirt and three-fourths to get into the skin of his 'Gabbar' avatar at his residence. He then lip-synced a funny video which starts with the famous line that the villain was known for, 'kitne aadmi the' (how many men were there?). He holds a person's hair to show his menacing side like 'Gabbar' to ask the question.

While the original dialogue continued, 'do the, sarkar (There were two of them)," here, the other person replied that he was not aware, and then points to the painting of a woman on the wall.

'Gabbar' was not very pleased, and hit the man, and shooed him away, before winking laughingly towards the camera.

The video received over 3 lakh likes, and netizens flooded the post with laughing and fire emojis galore.

Fans want Shikar Dhawan in SA series squad?

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan is currently in the news for buzz being led by netizens for his inclusion into the Indian team for the South Africa matches. The batsman has been in and out of the side in recent times, though he became the most recent captain of Indian cricket ODI and T20 teams during the Sri Lanka tour earlier this year. Fans pointed out his record against South Africa, Indian Premier League record, and more to bat for his inclusion.

