Shillong Girl's Befitting Tribute To Soldiers, COVID Warriors On Aug 15 Inspires Netizens

Ae Mere Pyare Watan was written by the ace singer and songwriter Manna Dey and was composed by Salil Chowdhury for the film Kabuliwala, which is based on Rabindranath Tagore's timeless classic short story Kabuliwala. In the film, the song was sung by one of the main leads, the Kabuliwala himself when he missed his homeland. The song incites patriotism and a sense of pride and togetherness.

Over time, people have presented their renditions of the song on the eve of Independence Day every year. In one such attempt, a Meghalaya-based youngster has recorded her interpretation of the soulfully patriotic song. Nineteen-year-old Venetia K Warshong from Shillong became an internet sensation overnight after she uploaded the video of her version of Ae Mere Pyare Watan on YouTube. She dedicated the song to the COVID-19 frontline warriors and the armed forces as a tribute to those who have fought relentlessly for the country.

'Wanted to do something inspirational'

Venetia is a young girl driven by high aims. She is thoughtful and generous. She was overwhelmed with the grim condition that the entire country had gone through last year. It was then when she decided that she wanted to do something inspirational.

Venetia and her father looked for a befitting song to be sung during an auspicious occasion as Independence Day. Being the first Hindi song that she sang, it was pretty difficult for Venetia to capture the essence of the lyrics, however, her friends helped her perfect it, she told News18. With her performance, she wished to pay a tribute to the brave soldiers, COVID warriors, and the citizens of the country. "On this day, I take the opportunity to thank the armed forces who protect our nation, healthcare workers for the selfless and heroic work they‘re doing to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, and everybody working on the front line, protecting our nation from this pandemic and keeping our country safe. Thank you for being such great people and for making sure that all of us are safe and healthy," Warshong wrote on YouTube. Take a look at her mesmerising performance and soulful voice:

The video has amassed over 13k views and 800 likes. Warshong uploaded the video on her YouTube channel with the title "as we celebrate the 75th independence day of our country, we pay tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our independence." Netizens loved Warshong's rendition of the old classic. While many were touched by the emotional aspect, several others applauded the young girl's talent and dedication.

Venetia has several accolades under her belt

Venetia K. Warshong from Shillong Archdiocese is a singer and a member of the Aroha Junior Choir. The teenager won the International Acapella at the prestigious Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, North Wales 2018. She has also performed at the 12th South Asian Games 2016 Shillong launch. Warshong has received the Sandra Oberoi Award for vocal excellence, Bangalore in 2015. She mostly sings Gospels and has released two Studio Gospel Albums. Venetia wishes to pursue her career in music education in the Philippines.

(With inputs from @WarshongProduction/YouTube)

Image: @NERYC/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.