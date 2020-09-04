Shiva Linga, Lord Vishnu & Other Vedic Deities Carved Into The River-bed Of Kbal Spean

The micro-blogging site Twitter has often helped its users to get a sneak peek into numerous places around the globe. Joining hundreds of others, a Twitter handle by the name of Raghu recently shared a few rare photographs of several Vedic deities like Shiva Linga, Lord Vishnu, and Brahma, among many others, carved into the river-bed of the Kbal Spean river at Phnom Kulen National Park in Cambodia. The images attached with the tweet gave a brief look into the river-bed.

Sharing more information on the same, Raghu's tweet read, "Sanatan Dharma was deeply spread in the far east during the earlier period". The slideshow included a reclining image of Lord Vishnu on the serpent while the figure of Lord Brahma is seen sitting on a lotus. Scroll down to take a look.

A peek into the Kbal Spean river

“The River of Thousand Lingas"



1000s of Shiva Lingas & other Vedic deities like God Vishnu, Shiva, Brahma are carved into the river-bed of the Kbal Spean river at Phnom Kulen National Park in Cambodia.



Sanatan Dharma was deeply spread in the far east during the earlier period. pic.twitter.com/S24pvEcYNK — Raghu (@IndiaTales7) September 3, 2020

Interestingly, the tweet shared on the morning of September 3, managed to garner more than 4.3k likes; and is still counting. More than 1k Twitter users re-shared the tweet on their feed. On the other side, the tweet reminded of Sahasralinga to a Twitter user. While describing the experience the user wrote, "Reminds me of a place called Sahasralinga of Shylmala river near Sirsi in Karnataka!!! Legend related to migrations of Sharanas following revolution at Kalyana ..Basavanna followers".

Meanwhile, another user asserted, "Couldn’t agree more. I also wish to visit these places." Among all the praises and appreciation, a few tweets read, "Har Har Mahadev" and "Om Namah Shivay". While re-sharing the tweet, a user shared his piece of mind and wrote, "Amazing philosophy Hindu Dharma!!! Innumerable presentations of one God!!! A library of eternal truth by Rishi, Muni & Gurus, in 100s of languages".

More details of Kbal Spean river

Kbal Spean, which is also referred to ‘Bridge Head’ in Khmer, is an ancient Angkorian site which is situated in the northeast of Angkor in Cambodia. Commonly known as the ‘River of Thousand Lingas’ in English, it is a natural carved riverbed set amid a deep jungle. It is said that the series of stone carvings of yoginis and lingas, as a tribute to Lord Shiva, are the main tourist attraction. It is believed that the site has been preserved since the 11th century.

Literally meaning “Bridge Head,” the stony surfaces of Kbal Spean in #Cambodia are enveloped in carvings. Famously known as the Valley of 1000 Lingas, make sure to pay attention not only on the above, but also below the water! pic.twitter.com/u283OwWSzG — ASEAN (@ASEAN) March 31, 2020

