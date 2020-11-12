Shocking! Woman In China Goes For Nose Surgery, Finds Part Of Ear Missing On Returning

A 31-year-old woman in China discovered that a part of her ear was missing after she got a rhinoplasty surgery done at a local Chinese hospital. Zhao was shocked to find her ear badly mutilated after she got her second nose job and liposuction at the Angel Wing Hospital in Chengdu. The woman was unable to use earphones as 4 days after her surgery, she found that the tragus of her ear was cut off. Post-surgery, Zhao failed to notice her ear since nothing seemed “out of place”.

According to sources of TNN news outlet, the woman had undergone a nose job at the same hospital 5 years ago and had decided this time to get body sculpting and toning done via liposuction and fat grafting. She told local Chinese daily The Paper that she felt good about how smoothly the surgery was performed until she noticed that the tiny pointed part on her ear was chopped off completely and was no longer there.

The lady alleged that the ear was mutilated without her knowledge and she had given no prior consent to the doctors. However, as per the TNN report, the hospital denied the allegations and called the procedure “normal”. It told the local reporters that the woman’s tragus, the external part of the ear was removed and used for the rhinoplasty procedure.

Surgery cost Zhao $7,530

According to Chinese’s daily The Paper, the woman accused the hospital of not informing her of the repercussions, and the surgery cost her approximately CNY 50,000 (£5,700 or $7,530). It also lasted for several hours from morning 9 am until late in the afternoon, as per Zhao’s statement. While the hospital denied allegations of her being oblivious about the recommended procedures, Zhao told local media that she had expected the doctor to use cartilage from behind her ear. She had contacted the hospitals’ customer service team and has dispatched the photos of her mutilated ear, saying, the other plastic surgery hospitals said typically the process involved using the cartridge. Zhao now demands a complete refund.

