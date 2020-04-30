Grocery Shopping Led To Son Returning With Bride, Mother Refuses To Accept Marriage

In a bizarre incident, the Sahibabad Police was left in complete shock when on April 29 a mother came to them complaining she had sent her son to buy groceries and he returned with a wife. According to ANI, Guddu, the 26-year-old got married two months ago, however, at that moment he wasn’t able to get a marriage certificate due to lack of witnesses.

‘I had sent him to buy groceries..’

The mother said, “I had sent my son to buy the grocery shopping today, but when he returned, he came back with his wife. I am not ready to accept this marriage”.

Meanwhile, Guddu said that he got married before the coronavirus lockdown at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Haridwar. As before couldn’t get the marriage certificate, he decided to visit the place again, but again due to the lockdown, he wasn’t able to get it. His wife, Savita had been staying at a rented accommodation in Delhi since then, he informed.

While speaking to the media outlet, Guddu said that he decided to bring Savita to his mother’s house as she was told to leave the accommodation due to the spread of COVID-19 and the lockdown.

The 26-year-old said, “After returning from Haridwar, Savita stayed at a rented accommodation in Delhi. However, today I decided to bring her to my mother’s house as she was told to leave the rented accommodation due to the lockdown”.

While the situation surprised the Sahibabad Police department, the officials still did come up with a solution to solve the bizarre family feud. The police department has reportedly requested Savita’s rented accommodation owner in Delhi to let the newly-wed couple stay there amid the coronavirus lockdown period.

