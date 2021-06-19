Last Updated:

'Shot Of Safety': UP Police Rides On The Coca Cola Meme Wave To Spread Vaccine Awareness

Uttar Pradesh cops shared a witty Coca-Cola post urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine to mitigate the severe symptoms of the infection.

UP

COVID-19 vaccines offer hope and can save millions of lives by curbing the spread of the deadly virus. On Friday, reiterating that everyone must get their shots, the Uttar Pradesh police shared a Coca-Cola meme, given that the aerated drink has been in the news after the Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's removal of the bottles at a Euro 2020 news conference. Using the same angle, the UP cops shared a witty post, urging people to get “shot in the arm to prevent harm.” Hashtagged as #shotsofsafety the post urged people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, which is the only assured way of mitigating its life-threatening symptoms aside from adhering to the health safety norms such as handwashing, physical distancing, and wearing a mask. 

In the meme shared on June 18 via the UP Police’s official Twitter handle, one can see a poster that resembles the coca-cola beverage bottle. Although tweaking it a little, the cops added a “plus” sign separately on the illustration, indicative of a health advisory. Further in the image, the letters in the words coca and cola were separated on each side, and instead, new letters were added so it read as “Co-vaxin” and “Co-vishield”, in reference to the  COVID-19 jabs.

“A shot in the arm to prevent the harm,” advised the UP cops. The post accumulated close to 600 likes as users agreed that the vaccination was necessary to eliminate the pandemic, as several others encouraged people to get the shot without hesitancy.  The internet lauded cops’ brilliant representation, as one said that it is a “simple, effective message brilliantly done.” Others appreciated the creativity. 

Delhi police's 'meme' advisory 

Earlier similarly in an attempt to spread awareness about compliance with health safety protocols like the use of face masks and maintaining social distancing, Delhi police shared a witty hand-drawn doodle related to the recent surge of coronavirus cases in the country using the viral ‘pawri’ angle. Sharing a COVID-19 related cartoon with 'pawri ho ri hai' meme twist, the DCP Central Delhi left the internet in chuckles with its 'corona advisory'. The office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Central Delhi took to its official Twitter handle to share a page from the notebook that cautioned Delhiites against public assembly for ‘pawring' in a brilliant COVID-19 advisory. 

