'Should I Go With Him Again?' Girl Asks After Her Boyfriend Buys Food Just For Himself

People going on a date, spending time in some fancy café or restaurants with their loved ones seemed to be pretty obvious but an incident of a man just buying food for himself and not for his date has created headlines. This bizarre event came to light when a woman shared short video footage for her date on social media. In the video, the woman has described her date with a man who has reportedly just purchased meals for himself and not for her as she did not have any money with her.

The viral video clip was published on the TikTok platform under the user name “@heydiberber” and was later again uploaded in a private YouTube channel named after “Sahil Verma” with a caption, “Man Only Bought Food For Himself When His Date Showed Up Without Any Cash”.

Video of a man buying food just for himself on a date

At the starting of the 14-second-long video clip, it can be seen that the woman was recording the incident in which she was showing the blank table in front of her while the man who was sitting across from her, had a plate full of food. The video has several text insertions that basically explain the funny date story. “On our first date, I did not have money so he only bought himself food”, was one of the texts. The other texts read, “Should I go out with him again?”. “He said pay me or pay me no attention”. She added a sad emoji to her last text.

Check the viral video of a man buying food just for himself on a date:

Furthermore, one of the other funny date stories took place in the month of April when a 39-year-old Japanese man named Takashi Miyagawa was detained by police after he was discovered dating 35 girls all year round, in order to receive 'expensive' birthday presents. The accused is a salesperson by profession, charmed the women into a relationship under the guise of marriage, and provided fraudulent birth dates in order to get lavish gifts. His true birthday is on November 14 and was kept a secret from his girlfriends. Yet, he managed to gather a present worth 100,000 Japanese Yen (Rs 69,442) from one before being exposed.

(Image: Pixabay)