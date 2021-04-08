'Show Must Go On': Groom In Indonesia Wears Just Shorts For His Wedding; Know Why

Quick links:
Image: Twitter
A wedding in Indonesia has grabbed netizens attention as a picture of the groom just wearing a pair of shorts while sitting next to a dressed bride has taken the internet by storm. The image shared by Twitter user @br0wski, shows the young couple from East Java dressed all different for one of the most important days of their lives. While the bride can be seen donning a heavy traditional Javanese dress, the groom is seen sitting next to her in a pair of red shorts, with a sling attached to his right arm and several parts of his body bandaged.
According to the local Indonesian media outlet, Mingguan Wanita, the bride, Elinda Dwi Kristiani, said that she married her husband, Suprapto, on April 2 at her residence in the Lengkong area, Nganjuk Regency, East Java. Kristiani revealed that Suprapto was unable to wear his wedding attire as he had a motorcycle accident just four days before the wedding and suffered a shoulder injury. She said that her husband was out buying petrol w
Meanwhile, the pictures shared on the micro-blogging website has garnered over 14,000 likes and several comments. While some users lauded the groom for pushing through with the wedding despite his condition, others branded him as a responsible young man. One user even joked, “Maybe this is what is called being married by accident”.
One user asked, "can someone give me the behind story i am CURIOUS”. Another wrote, “the show must go on”. “Wow, wearing a sarong or something like that, it's proper,” said the third user.
