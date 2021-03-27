'Shukriya': Bhutanese Girl Thanks India For COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Watch Adorable Video

An ‘incredibly sweet’ video of a Bhutanese child artist Khenrab Yeedzin Syelden thanking India for COVID-19 vaccines has left netizens with a mushy feeling. The 37-second clip made its way to the internet after India’s Ambassador to Bhutan Ruchira Kambhoj shared it on her official Twitter handle reckoning that it has touched her heart. India, a part of its vaccine diplomacy programme, gifted 1.5 lakh doses of domestically produced Covishield vaccines to Bhutan in January.

The video clip starts with Khenrab greeting the viewers and introducing herself. She then goes on to say that she would like to thank the Indian government for gifting the country a “huge number” of COVID-19 vaccines. Furthermore, she goes on to assert that Bhutanese were “lucky” to have India as their neighbouring country. “Thank You for the donation,” she says.

Shared on March 26, the video has garnered nearly 11,000 views and tons of reactions from netizens. While many shared heart emojis to show their appreciation, others wrote that Khenrab’s gesture was “extremely adorable.” Awww! Kinrap is so adorable! and his Hindi is actually quite good too. God bless you, dear," wrote a user. "Thank you Love from INDIA,' added a second. "Cute Bhutanese princess," wrote a third.

Bangladesh thanks India for jabs

Earlier, Bangladesh's foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said that PM Modi, with timely delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, has “won the hearts and minds” of Bangladeshi residents, Earlier in January, India had supplied over two million doses of Covishield vaccines to Bangladesh under its ‘Vaccine Maitri’ programme. “We were worried that we are a densely populated country, so we negotiated with India that if you have developed any vaccine, then please share those with us. PM Modi assured our Prime Minister that if India gets the vaccine then Bangladesh will get them at the same time. He kept his word and with this, he has won the minds and heart of the people," he told ANI in Dhaka.

Bhutan was one of the initial countries that received COVID-19 vaccines under New Delhi's Vaccine Maitri programme. Other countries that have vaccinated from the programme are Nepal, Oman, Bangladesh, Brazil amongst others.

