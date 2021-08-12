Siberian Husky Nikolas Shows Off His 'opera Skills'; Netizens Go Gaga Over Viral Video

There are many pet lovers across the world who enjoy sharing unusual videos of their pets on the internet. Millions of people love filming goofy videos of cats, dogs, bunnies as well as birds performing various stunts and many such videos have gone viral. However, videos displaying adorable dog behaviours often succeed in melting people's hearts. One such incident was the video of a Siberian husky named Nikolas. In the video, the dog demonstrates his incredible abilities as an "opera singer" which will definitely bring a broad chuckle to anyone’s face.

‘WeRateDogs' Instagram page has posted the footage of the dog singing as well as wagging his tail. It seems that Nikolas was enjoying his own performance. No doubt, this adorable visual treat can brighten anyone’s gloomy day.

The video was posted with the caption written as “This is Nikolas. He’s an opera singer. Wanted to give everyone a little sample of what he’s been working on. 14/10.”

Take a look at the Opera star 'Nikolas'

Ever since it was posted, Opera Singer Nikolas became an internet sensation. The post has received over 1.6 lakh likes, and the number is rapidly booming. Many people commented on how much they enjoyed the husky's 'performance'.

Some has commented “This is my favorite video of all time”, while other has written, “I can’t even handle the vibrato this doggo has. So good such a star”, While some has commented in his wagging tail as “His tail wags because he is so pleased with himself.”

Another Instagram user wrote with a bit of joy while comparing it with Spotify as “Is this available on Spawtify?”

Yet another, compared Nikolas with a great Lithuanian music performer, wrote “this pup is the reincarnation of Clara Rockmore.”

Another viral 'animal singer'

A few days back, a video of a cat was singing got viral across social media. Despite the fact that there are several other cats in the background of the video, yet only one among them became a sensation. In this video, one can see the cat is singing along a piece of music that is played. As soon as the person filming the video lifts his finger, a cat starts singing on a high note. When he points his finger downwards, the cat responds with a low tone. The video is really impressive and garnered much traction among netizens.

