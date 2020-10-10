Sicily's 11-year-old Boy Walks 2,800 Kms To See Grandma, Raises Money For Refugees

On not being able to see his grandmother due to COVID-19 lockdowns, an 11-year-old Romeo Coz decided to take the “big journey home” and set out to walk more than 1,000 miles. With cancelled flights and other restrictions in place to curb the spread of novel coronavirus that has already rocked the world, Cox walked to his grandmother’s house in London from his home in Sicily, Germany, also contributed to raising money for refugees along the way. According to the online fundraiser page, Cox has raised $20,206.91 till now for the cause.

Cox’s story as described on the fundraiser page, “My name is Romeo and I’m 10 years old and I live in Palermo, Sicily, with my Italian mum and English dad. After months of virus lock-down, with all flights cancelled, I decided secretly that I was going to walk back to my original home in London and see my Grandma Rosemary. I miss her.”

How did Cox decide to walk 2,800 kms?

Cox decided that he would walk 2,800 kms to see his grandmother Rosemary when he learned that he could not go to London. However, he then convinced his father Phil to walk the entire way and also protect him amid the pandemic. The dad-son duo had started the adventure back on June 20 and after making their way through Europe, finally reached London by September 21. From camping under stars to taming a wild animal, the duo constantly posted on the social media accounts and documented the 93 days spent on the road. Watch video:

Meanwhile, in another heartwarming story from the UK, five-year-old Tony Hudgell who has now raised over $1.95 million till now for a London Hospital by walking 10 kilometres on his prosthetic legs. Inspired by 100-year-old Captain Tom who walked one hundred times on his garden to raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus contagion, Hudgell wanted to raise money for the hospital that saved his life. According to the online fundraiser page, the five-year-old suffered from ‘horrific abuse’ by his birth parents that resulted in both his legs being amputated in 2017.

