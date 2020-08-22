'Signboard Wala' Gives Desi Touch To 'dude With Sign', Posts Hilarious Suggestions

Inspired by ‘street billboard’ idea of the popular US Instagram account ‘Dude with a sign’, a Mumbai based Instagrammer’s placard updates have begun brewing an onslaught of fans while he gives some heedful advice with a comical touch. Standing with a signboard that flashes funny liners, which, in fact, are meaningful, the mass communication student who recently shot to widespread recognition has launched several advisories, and phrases relatable to Indian culture. In one of his recent posts, he was even seen brandishing a coronavirus mask advisory with a man alongside emulating as an example to his post that read, “Stop wearing masks on your neck.”

In other more hilarious liners on his signboard, Kadam urges the people to quit sharing their Ludo games screenshot, stop looking at oneself during video calls, and to unblock dads prior to posting Father’s Day stores. Another signboard reads, “Your Facebook Avatar doesn’t look like you.” The Mumbai based digital creator has also flashed some serious messages such as on demise of actor Irrfan Khan, saying, “Thank you for everything”. Further, appealing to the masses about PM Modi’s initiative for Make in India and Vocal for Local, the Instagram fame urged the Indians to promote buying of domestic manufactured products. In one of the signboards, Kadam wrote, “Support desi, buy swadeshi”. He captioned the post as, “Ignore the background and Check out @swadeshigoods, a wonderful initiative by our fellow Indians that tries to bring awareness and provide information about goods made in our country!”

Users mesmerized by the concept

In another relatable advice, the ‘Signboard Wala’ writes, “Stop turning right after giving a left indication. And turning left after giving the right indicator too,” and “Maggi takes more than 2 minutes.” Kadam’s best friend, Vaidehi Salvi helps him create the content for his page, according to reports. Users on Instagram have been mesmerized at the concept, and pour huge response with applauds and laughter in the comments. The account flaunts over 5k followers as of now, as its popularity continues to shoot up.

