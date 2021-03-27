'Simply Amazing': Video Of UP Street Vendor Roasting Potatoes In Hot Sand Amuses People

A video shared by a food blogger, Amar Sirohi of a street vendor cooking potatoes in hot sand has amazed social media users. The clip that has hit 1,193,323 views till now showed the vendor cooking a delectable dish by sauteing and stirring hot potatoes in sand to add smoky flavour to it. As soon as the blogger shared the video, it became a hit among the netizens who expressed their desire to try their hands on the quirky and unique dish someday.

Potato cooked in sand

In the viral video, the vendor roasts the potato in a huge utensil filled with hot sand to add a smoky flavour to it. The vendor in the video is stirring the potatoes with a spatula in the utensil. Soon, the potatoes turn black and the vendor removes them with his bare hands. He after removing the skin of the potato serves them with butter and coriander chutney. The vendor sells the dish for 20 rupees and it has also surprised the netizens as they feel the dish is underpriced. In the video, the food blogger then tastes the dish with butter and chutney and he recommends the people to visit the vendor and try the dish.

Since being shared, the video has got 1,183,727 views and accumulated tons of comments from netizens. One user wrote, "Badiya tha ye taste me." Another individual commented, "This is amazing". Another person commented, "Simply amazing. incredible India. We are blessed to experience such kind of authentic food."

(Image Credits: Amar Sirohi Instagram)

