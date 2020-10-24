Singer Cher’s ‘I’m Here’ Tweet Sparks Hilarious Responses As Tweeple Add Funny Situations

American singer Cher who is known for her melodious voice and timeless style recently created a buzz on social media with her latest post. The former member of the famous rock duo Sonny and Cher recently penned a hilarious tweet on the micro-blogging site which has been garnering much-attention from her fans and followers. The singer took to Twitter and dropped a random post that read, “I’m here.”

Cher's tweet speaks funny comments

Ever since Cher shared the tweet, it has accumulated over 51,300 likes and thousands of hilarious takes of her followers under the post. People have been giving their takes on the post by explaining a particular situation that would match up to the post shared by Cher. Emmy nominated comedian Dewayne Perkins wrote that this is the reply people given when they are a few miles away from the destination.

I’m here — Cher (@cher) October 21, 2020

to remind you https://t.co/M6YwRDZ1PB — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) October 22, 2020

When someone compliments me: omg thank yoooou can u be more specific — rachael ✨ (@tinylilbaby1) October 23, 2020

i want to make a stoner comedy, but with like... reallllly hot girls with mental illness — yamini (@showmetheyamz) October 23, 2020

Unmuting myself in a Zoom meeting https://t.co/hQMOaOqo1d — shania twink (@shania_twink) October 21, 2020

Something embarrassing I did years ago just as I’m falling asleep. https://t.co/OaswFe1puK — John. (@JohnFloreani) October 22, 2020

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the singer has shared such ambiguous tweets on social media and grabbed attention. Earlier, she expressed her desire to join the United States Postal Service (USPS) as a volunteer. She asked her followers for some guidance but since no one replied to her on the subject, she decided to call up the post office and ask herself. She also updated her followers on the phone conversation that she had and said that they need her to give her fingerprint while they will also run a background check. She thought that her fans might be thinking that she was joking, but she rectified and shared another post by explaining the seriousness of her decision.

Can ppl volunteer at post office⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

NO,IM NO KIDDING...COULD I

VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE ⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

