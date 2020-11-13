Singer Mary Millben's 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' Rendition On Diwali Takes Internet By Storm

With Diwali just around the corner, African-American Hollywood actor and singer Mary Millben’s rendition of ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ has gone viral. Netizens are also amazed by the impact that a devotional song had on people from all communities and said that it has made them take more pride in the culture. Mary Millben posted the song on official Youtube account on November 11 and has already garnered thousands of views and it features her in traditional Indian attire. In an introductory post on Twitter, she greets her followers ‘Happy Diwali’.

#Diwali2020! 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare', a beautiful Hindi hymn commonly sung during #Diwali and in Indian households worldwide, is a song of worship and celebration. This hymn continues to move me, touch my spirit, and stir my passion for Indian culture."https://t.co/D5ot8xv3Yz — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) November 12, 2020

While educating about the devotional song, the American-African actor and singer wrote that it is a common tune that echoes in Indian households across the world. Calling it a song of “worship” and “celebration”, Millben even shared that the hymn has touched her spirit and continues to stir her passion for the entire culture that prevails in India. In the caption of the video on YouTube, the singer has also explained that the entire community is “very special” for her.

“India, the people of India, and the Indian-American community are very special to me. What a blessing to perform virtually for Diwali 2020 - an annual, Indian festival of lights where India, Indian Americans, and people from all over the world gather this year virtually to celebrate new harvest, gratefulness for prosperity, and celebrate light over darkness through the beauty of lamps.” said Millben.

‘Best rendition’

From sending ‘love from India’ to hailing Millben’s version as the “best”, internet users were seen pouring love for the African-American singer. From lauding her bright-coloured attire that speaks of “true” Indian tradition to delivering “huge respect” to Millben, the internet users poured in all praises. One user commented on YouTube, “At first she won our hearts by sing our national anthem and now this. Huge respect.” Someone else said, “I am literally crying after this. This rendition of OM JAI JAGDISH made me really emotional.”

