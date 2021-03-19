Sir David Attenborough’s Reply To 4-year-old Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'He's Wonderful'

English broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough's reply to a 4-year-old boy has won the hearts of netizens. The kid had asked the historian if humans will ever go extinct, just like the dinosaurs did. The kid has received his answer in the form of a handwritten letter sent by Sir David Attenborough. This letter of the natural historian has won over the internet with everyone praising his humble response.

Sir David Attenborough's response

The kid's mother Gerry Holt has shared the incident on Twitter along with the picture of the handwritten letter sent by Sir David Attenborough. She in her post mentions that her 4-year old son had written to Sir David Attenborough to ask if humans would be extinct one day “as the dinosaurs”. He has today received the response. “The answer is that we need not do so as long as we look after our planet properly”, reads a part of the post. She further added that Sir David is 94 and he is a wonder.

Kid's mother Gerry Bolt told the BBC that she talked to her son about climate change and about the works of people like Sir David Attenborough. The kid after the discussion asked her about future of humanity which she did not have the answer. He then decided to write to Sir David Attenborough and in the morning he received the reply from him.

Since being shared, the post has got 7,995 likes and accumulated reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Oh Wow that is wonderful I'm so jealous. Only last week I made a 'Desire/Wish' Board and one of my wishes is to meet David Attenborough. Oh how I smiled when I saw your article Your little boy gives an 'ol lady' hope." Another individual commented, "That's wonderful". Another user wrote, "My son got a similar response to a letter he sent." Check out some netizens reactions.

