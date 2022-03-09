Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Ship HMS Endurance Located By Explorers 107 Years After It Sank

Putting end to decades-long pursuit, Sir Ernest Shackleton's famous ship Endurance has been located by explorers recently. The wreck of Endurance was discovered in the Southern Hemisphere, off the coast of Antarctica. The enormous feat has been achieved by Endurance22, a team set off from Cape Town, South Africa which decided to locate the lost ship a month after the 100th anniversary of Sir Ernest Shackleton's death. Notably, Sir Ernest Shackleton was an Anglo-Irish explorer who led three British expeditions to Antarctica. He was also one of the principal figures of the period known as the 'Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration.'

The whereabouts of a wooden ship, which was submerged in the Weddell Sea after it got trapped in ice in 1915, had remained a mystery for decades. The expedition team has now located the intact ship 3008 meters south to the position originally recorded by the captain of the ship Frank Worsley, The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust stated.

Praising the discovery of the century-old ship by his team, Endurance22 director, Mensun Bound said that this is “by far the finest wooden shipwreck” he has seen, after watching the footage. “We are overwhelmed by our good fortune in having located and captured images of Endurance,” Director of Endurance22 added. He went on to add, “It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation. You can even see ‘Endurance‘ arced across the stern, directly below the taffrail. This is a milestone in polar history.”

