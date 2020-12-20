Sister Waits Everyday For Brother To Come Home From School, Hugs Him After He Gets Off Bus

In an adorable video which has surfaced on the internet, a sister can be seen waiting for her brother as he gets down his school bus and what she does next has left netizens in complete awe. The video beautifully depicts a brother-sister relationship. Uploaded by Instagram user Jennifer Baryn, the video begins with the little girl enthusiastically hopping as the caption says, “Hurry boy she’s waiting there for you!!!!”.

Video shows brother-sister love

The very short video clip begins with the girl waiting for her brother on the path. Right ahead, is the school bus on the main road. The girl can be seen hopping in enthusiasm. On the video, a message flashes, which says, “Everyday she waits for her brother to come off the bus”. The next message says, “And then she does this”. As the boy gets off the bus and starts walking towards home, the girl runs to him and welcomes him with an extremely warm hug. In the background, we can hear the song ‘Africa’ playing, which has been sung by the rock band Toto.

Left in complete awe after watching the video, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "This is amazing! Makes me tear. The love!". Making a hilarious remark, another person wrote, "@rebeccaflowers__ you waiting for presents on Christmas Day". The video has managed to gather over 57K likes.

(Image Credits: Instagram/jenniferbaryn)

