Skater's landing leaves netizens flabbergasted, they ask if video was shot in reverse

A spectacular video of skater’s ‘unmissable’ landing has left the internet pleasantly surprised. The stunning clip, which has been shared on Instagram by ‘House of Highlights’ captures a failed landing eventually turned into a perfect one. While many ‘fans’ have lauded the “ninja landing” others have wondered if the video posted was in reverse,

Originally shared by a professional skater called vicexs, the nearly a half a minute long clip documents him performing a skating stunt on the diagonal surface. Although he aces up his ascend, his descend is marked by a rather painful fall. But, to everybody’s surprise, the skater not only balances himself but also manages to stand up back on his feet.

'Play it backwards'

Vicexs’ ‘landing’ has left the internet flabbergasted with many people wondering if the video posted was reverse. Since posted, the clip has also racked up an over 3,83,824 likes. Meanwhile, a user demanded, " want to see this played backwards now" while another added, "Somebody said that's The Rock when he gets stunned."

Meanwhile, similarly in another video, a girl trying to get her skateboarding skills right has left the netizens stunned. Former American basketball player Rex Chapman has shared the video on his Twitter account, leaving the netizens amazed. According to reports, the video was originally shared on the Instagram profile of the 10-year-old girl Fay Ebert.

The 32 seconds short video shows Fay jumping over a deck of skateboards, trying to make a successful landing. However, initially she is seen failing as she falls on the ground but she decides not to give up. Her hard work finally pays off when she is able to land successfully after 4 attempts. In the background, we can hear voices of other children, cheering and supporting her. During the end of the video, we see a slow motion version of her attempt at jumping over the decks and landing successfully.

