'Sky Pool': World's First Floating Transparent Swimming Pool Opens In London

Embassy Gardens in London opened the world's first floating transparent pool. The suspended pool between two buildings gives the actual feeling of swimming in the air. With crystal clear water, swimming in the pool is a real challenge for the ones with a fear of heights.

Suspended at a height of 115 ft above the street, the pool is stretched between the 10th floors of two buildings in the Nine Elms neighbourhood in south-west London, next to US Embassy. The 82-ft long masterpiece has been named 'Sky Pool'. Embassy Gardens, the developer of the 'Sky Pool', shared the features of the magnificent showpiece on their Instagram handle and claimed it to be the World's first transparent floating pool. The pool is capable of holding 50 tonnes of water and also offers a rooftop spa and bar for its exclusive members. The pool is a summertime amusement for the people of London, however, the 'Sky Pool' can only be enjoyed by the exclusive Eg. Le Club member of the Embassy Gardens.

The 'Sky Pool' is reportedly built by structural engineer Eckersley O'Callaghan, who asserted that the idea of the pool is to introduce the feeling of flying while you take a dip in the water. In a series of Instagram posts through the last month, the Embassy Gardens marketed the magnificent structure.

The posts read, "never been done before, world's first SKY POOL is getting ready to launch next month on May 19."

Another post read, "Don't look down! World's First see-through Sky Pool, where swimmers can take a dip 115 FEET above London next door to US Embassy."

Embassy Gardens' website further informed that the pool is 200mm thick and 3.2 meters deep, with a bottom of 300mm thickness, and has a filtrations systems sitting either end, with five modes of lighting to add to the feeling of magic.

Following the inauguration of the pool, social media has been flooded with pictures of people swimming in the floating transparent pool and relishing the luxury amenities at the Embassy Heights in the warm weather of London. The euphoric news has spread like wildfire on social media, and trending hashtags with #skypool have reached around 59k followers.

