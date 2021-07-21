Skydivers Make Record Of World's Highest And Lowest High Fives; Watch Video

In a jaw-dropping video, two daredevil skydivers made a record of the world's highest and lowest high fives. Skydivers, Emily Aucutt, and Josh Carratt, instructors at Skydive Langer, made the exciting yet perilous jump of their lives to create an extraordinary record of all times. The skydiving event was partnered with the sanitizer brand Carex. Take a look at the moments in the air.

63 seconds spine chilling freefall

According to Guinness World Records, the skydivers took their flight from Langar Airfield in Nottingham, UK. The field is usually used for skydiving activities. The divers took a freefall of 63 seconds from a height of around 14,500ft, the Guinness World Records added. They jumped out of a plane at the Langar Airfield near Grantham, England, and set out to complete a minimum of 30 high fives and low fives during their trip back to the ground. They managed to slap 32 high and low fives while plunging to earth. The video has garnered over 93k views with about a hundred likes.

