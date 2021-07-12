Sloth Bear Chases Away Tiger In Viral Video Shared By IFS Officer; Watch

A video was shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen in which a sloth bear can be seen scaring away a tiger. The video was posted with the caption, “Sloth bear scaring away a Tiger - not quite a rare thing in the forests! Most bears (esp mumma bears) do attempt to scare the predator at the first instance by raising its forelimbs to make them look large in size. This trick worked out for this bear.”

Watch the video here:

In the 24-second video, a tiger can be seen slowly moving around a pond trying to approach the bear. As the bear spots the tiger, he tries to intimidate the tiger by raising its forelimbs and is successful in doing so. The video was captured in the Kabini Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka and is home to other wild animals like leopard, panther, sambhar, spotted deer, cheetah and panther.

The video has received more than 300 likes and has been played more than 3.5 thousand times. A Twitter user commented, “ Yes! Wild Animals live in the jungle! What does jungle rule say! Survival of the fittest. Strength plays a very important role. For what? To create a Fear. When one can Fear another animal quickly, one puts other animals into defensive. And in the fight, one who is Aggressive has an upper Hand (sic).” Subhash perfectly explains the reaction of both the bear and the tiger.

Even though IFS officer Ramen shared the video, it was shared with her by one of her seniors. The video was captured from another angle as well by a photographer named Arvind Karthik. He posted the video with the caption," Sher khan vs Baloo today at Kabini." His post received more than 2,200 likes and invited multiple comments from people amazed by the confrontation from the bear.

