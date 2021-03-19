'Smile Makeover': Woman Who Had Teeth Pulled Out By Dentist Gets Her Giggles Back

A former drug addict woman who had all of her teeth pulled out by a dentist received her smile makeover. Brittany Negler's transformation story has been shared on Instagram by the dentist page drkennysmiles. In the video, she shared her traumatic story about how she blamed herself for her brother's death. The video of her story has gone viral on social media and netizens are showering love on her.

Brittany Negler's smile makeover

A dentist page Drkennysmiles on Instagram has shared a video in which Brittany Negler says that after the death of her brother she was very disturbed. She was even blaming herself for killing her brother. She said that one day she was not feeling like going to school. So, she laid in bed with her brother and after 15 minutes she heard her brother gasp and he died right there. She thought that she laid on his breathing tube or something. She after his death started hanging out with bad kids. Take a look at the post.

She even started taking drugs to numb the feeling. She soon realised her mistake and started taking care of herself. She went to the dentist to fix her death who ended up removing them and replacing them with oversized dentures which made it difficult for her to eat. She then goes on to say that she had gone to take her records from the clinic where it was written that her teeth were fixable by a root canal which they never told her. Take a look at her posts after the makeover.

She was mocked on social media and she then decided to reach out to Dr. Wilstead who after few appointments fit her with a pair of removable teeth and she finally got her smile back. She said that the dentist saved her life. Negler now hopes to raise money for people with severe dental problems. Since being shared, the video has got 297,416 views and tons of reactions from netizens. Check out some of the reactions.

