Smoking Car Flies Off Overpass & Crashes Onto Highway, Miraculously No One Seriously Hurt

In a bizarre incident in California's Yuba City, a smoking car was seen flying through the air before nose-diving on highway 99, just a few metres away from another vehicle, media outlet CBS Sacramento reported on Saturday. The horrific video was captured in filmed on a dashcam of a car that was on the highway just a few metres away from the crash.

The clip was shared on YouTube with the caption, "Saved by THE Scream!! Non-fatality Dukes of Hazard Launch on an overpass berm! Scary way to start the day, especially for the lady in that car! I prayed for her and hope all will be well." While sharing the clip, the user narrated the ordeal as how he hadn't seen the car until his wife screamed. Luckily, he pressed the brakes a few seconds before it was about to crash with the ill-fated vehicle.

Driver had miraculous escape with minor injuries

In a conversation with CBS Sacramento, the user said that he rushed to the car with a water bottle. He saw the driver was laying face down on the rooftop on the rider's side. He said that the driver was lucky to escape the fatal wounds, adding he was released from the local hospital after being treated with first aid. "I was quite shocked and perplexed how someone escaped such an impact," wrote the user on its YouTube channel.

