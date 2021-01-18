Smriti Irani Can Totally Relate To Niharika NM's 'Sit Down' Video, Calls It 'mind Blowing'

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to her Instagram handle to share a hilarious video of Niharika NM, who's winning the Internet with her relatable and funny content. Irani shared Niharika's video where she talks about people who immediately get up the moment airplane lands.

Irani could relate to the rant and called her 'mind blowing'. She also wrote that the next time she sees people do this inside an aircraft, she will know what to say courtesy Niharika's content.

Niharika is only 23-year old and resides in California. With 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 622K followers, Niharika shares entertaining reels, improvs, and relatable content for people to consume.

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar also dropped laughing out loud emojis on the same video. Niharika's 'Sit Down' video received over 4 lakh likes. Actor Aashka Goradia also wrote, "you make my day... always always always." Chef Kunal wrote, "Someone had to say this" and added laughing emoji. One user wrote, "You bring so much laughter into my life man." The other said, "True story happens to me every time. From now onwards I’ll play this video in speaker in the flight when people stand up."

