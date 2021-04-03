Smriti Irani Quotes Iconic 'FRIENDS' Scene To Reveal The Feeling Of Working On Weekends

Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, well-known for her social media presence on April 2 shared a ‘relatable’ post about working on weekends. Adhering to the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Irani shared a clip featuring two of the main six characters, Joey and Rachel talking about how they ‘don’t know’ what the other person is talking about. In a way, both characters are shown hiding a secret that they can’t disclose. Sharing the most known and laughable scenes from the show, Irani wrote on Instagram, “When you know what they know but they don’t know you know .... the weekend is here ... I know I know I know.”

Before the scene starts in the short clip shared by the Union Minister on Friday, the text says, “When your F.R.I.E.N.D.S know it’s the weekend but won’t tell because you’re working.” Irani shared the post on Friday that was looked forward to as the ‘long weekend’ and what she thinks about working on such days.

‘I can relate’

Several internet users united in Irani’s post’s comment section and called it ‘relatable’. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Did someone ever tell you how awesome you are?? If not, here you go!! Queen of awesomeness!!!” while another said, “Ma’am you’re awesome.” Several others simply shared a laughing emoticon. One of the netizens said, “Ma'am, you are officially the coolest Union Minister of India that India will ever see.”

Earlier, Using #HappySunday, the 44-year-old lawmaker, shared a smiling and vibrant photograph. In the caption, she advised followers to "keep smiling" to ward off problems. "Keep smiling & one day life will get tired of upsetting you ... Gyan from Google baba," she posted. In the picture, Irani could be seen donning a saree with floral print and holding a water bottle. She could be seen smiling and in a jubilant mood, symbolically echoing her caption.

