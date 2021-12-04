Smriti Irani Shares Cooking Adventure With Unique Touch On Instagram | See Pics

Union Minister Smriti Irani is often seen sharing interesting and relatable posts on her Instagram account. The actor turned politician has shared all kinds of posts that range from motivational to funny. Recently, the Union minister showcased a cooking expedition when she prepared a dish for her daughter, Shanelle Irani, who requested her mother for a recipe that tasted like a dish prepared by her sister, Zoe.

Smriti Irani shared a series of stories on Instagram featuring the dish and the process to make it. In the first story, Smriti shared a text with a sticker of a woman holding a spoon and spatula. The text read, "When Shanelle wants you to whip up a curry like Zoe. (sic)"

In the next story, she shared an image of all the ingredients, which were kept on a plate. The ingredients included chopped onions, garlic, turmeric, dry red chillies among others. She captioned the story, "When spice is nice, And you're in a bind how much to grind. (sic)"

In the third story, the spices were on a colander. Captioning the post, the Union minister wrote, "It splutters and splutters. The spice in oil is all that matters. (sic)"

In the next story, pieces of chicken are seen in the colander, mixed well with the spices. The text reads, "The chick is flicked, in a paste with taste. (sic)"

The following story shows chopped tomatoes in the colander with chicken, with the text, "You try and fry, till the tomatoes come by. (sic)"

The next story shows her pouring coconut water, which looks white from a container in the colander with the chicken. The caption reads, "When you are in service of your daughter, the cury then needs coconut water. (sic)"

In the final story, the dish is ready and is kept in the bowl. The text here reads, "Its a curry in a hurry. For a daughter much loved. (sic)"

Smriti Irani shares weight transformation pic

Recently, the Union Minister of Women and Child Development shared an image of herself in an Instagram post that caught the attention of netizens as she went through a weight transformation.

She wore a patterned dupatta over a salwar outfit. She was in an outdoor environment that appeared to be a garden, when the photograph was taken.

(Image: smritiiraniofficial/Instagram/PTI)