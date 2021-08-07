Smriti Irani Shares 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Meme To Mark Messi's Barcelona Exit

On August 6, the world was left heartbroken after football club Barcelona announced that its star player and captain Lionel Messi will not play for the club anymore. As the club and Messi parted ways after a relationship of more than two decades, not only the team but football fans across international boundaries were left heartbroken. Joining the crowd, the actress turned lawmaker Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a meme on the same.

The hilarious meme featured Irani as Tulsi, her character from yesteryear’s popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In the show, Tulsi was known to keep a diya lit up for her husband, Mihir. But after his death, the diya too, was extinguished. Drawing an analogy between the two, the meme shows the diya getting extinguished in the aftermath of Messi leaving the club.

Since shared, the meme has left everybody in splits garnering over 26 thousand likes. Appreciating Irani for her online presence, a user reckoned, "Your social media game is on another level ma'am." Meanwhile, another comment read, "I can’t stop laughing who is your creative team? Creative indeed." "Only u can b this sporting, or else people would take offence !," wrote a third user.

Barcelon club legend Lionel Messi is officially departing the Camp Nou after spending 21 years there across various levels. The La Liga giants were unable to offer Messi a new contract despite both parties coming to terms on a new deal because La Liga's financial fair play rules would not permit them to do so, as per the Barcelona president.

Why is Messi leaving Barcelona?

While speaking at a press conference on Friday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta explained that the club was not able to register Lionel Messi's contract because of LaLiga's financial fair play rules.

"What we are spending is a lot more than we expected and the current contracts mean that we have this salary mass of great magnitude. This is all tied to fair play. La Liga doesn't follow the criteria of cash, that is why we couldn't fit in the first contract that we agreed with Leo Messi," said Laporta.

Image: AP/PTI

