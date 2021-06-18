Smriti Irani Shares Old Clip Of Steffi Graf Getting Marriage Proposal At Wimbledon | Watch

Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, is well-known for her social media presence. On June 17, the actress-turned politician again took to Instagram to share an old video of ace tennis player Steffi Graf from a Wimbledon match. While calling herself a “Tennis fan”, Irani shared the clip which showed the funny incident of when Graf received a marriage proposal mid-match.

The video is from the 1996 semi-final match between Graf and Japan’s Kimiko Date. in the clip, a fan from the audience can be heard asking Graf to marry him as she is all ready to serve. The former tennis player, on the other hand, is seen smiling. After a few seconds, Graf comes up with a quirky response and can be heard asking, “How much money do you have”. The clip was initially shared by Wimbledon’s official Instagram handle on the tennis player’s 52nd birthday.

In the caption, Irani wrote, “Kyunki Bahu Bhi Kabhi Tennis Fan Thi”.

Netizens amused

Since being shared, the clip has taken the internet by storm. Till now, it has accumulated over 264,000 views. The post has even prompted people to share all sorts of funny response. “Epic,” wrote one user. “Super hilarious,” shared another. Several others even posted laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that Steffi Graf was a former professional tennis player and she was ranked world No. 1 for a record 7 years. Graf has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles. She became the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam singles titles in 1988. Steffi Graf retired in 1999 when she was 30 and she celebrated her 52nd birthday recently on June 14.

(Image: AP/PTI)

