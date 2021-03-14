Smriti Irani Shares Photo Doing Homework With A Witty Caption That Makes People Smile

Union Minister Smriti Irani is known for delighting her followers with quirky, humorous and relatable posts. From sharing her playlists to ranting about her early morning struggles, the lawmaker makes sure to share a snippet from her everyday life. Going on the same lines, she recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her doing her “homework.”

The photo which made its way to Irani’s feed shows her sitting inside what seems like a plane on a runway while jotting something down on a piece of paper. Donning a pink and red saree, Irani could be seen holding a piece of paper while concentrating on writing. “Kaun kehta hai homework sirf school mein hota hai,” she quipped in the caption.

In her witty caption, Irani jokingly whined about studying for almost half of her life. “Padhti ka naam pyari .. isi mein chali gayi aadhi umr humari Btw aadhi ka matlab not 50 yet .”, she wrote. As posted yesterday, the post has now left the internet in shekels and has been viewed over 53 thousands times.

'Padhega India tabhi toh...'

The post also racked up comments from celebrities and commoners alike. “Padhega India tabhi toh badhega India, “ wrote Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Meanwhile, producer and Irani’s close friend Ekta Kapoor took the chance to highlight that she had lost weight. Meanwhile, many of her followers lauded her “commitment” and “dedication” towards the job. “ One just needs commitment to one's job, “ they wrote.

Earlier this month, Irani left the internet rolling on the floor with laughter after she posted her rendition of the "Tauda Kutta Tommy" trend. The post also marked her dog's debut on the video-sharing platform.. The trend began when YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate made a song from an iconic line delivered by Shehnaaz Gill on a reality show while she was speaking about how her feelings were valid. Since then, the parody has prompted a number of memes and funny videos by a host of celebrities and fans. Union Minister Smriti Irani also joined the trend as she shared the picture of her dog with the caption, "When sadda kutta is not ‘Tommy’ but Sheru" (When our dog is not Tommy but Sheru).

Image credits: Smriti Irani/ Instagram

