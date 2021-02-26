'Snack Monster': Little Girl Scales 5-ft Fridge To Steal Hidden Cookies, Watch

A hilarious video has caused a stir on the internet featuring a ‘ninja’ three-year-old scaling the 5ft10 refrigerator to steal cookies, captured on a camera that her mother reportedly hid in a high cupboard. The video originally posted on TikTok by username @enchantedworldofella shows toddler, Ella in the United States expertly jumping from the floor and then using the refrigerator handles to haul herself up. She three-year-old lodged one of her feet in the water and ice dispenser while performing the tedious task of getting her hands tighter grip on the door handles.

Once Ella manages to stick her other foot through the handle on the right door, it allowed her to stand up straight. Then, the toddler gets her hands in the goods in a ziplock bag and closes the cupboard doors before tackling her safe descent before showing off her stolen treats. Netizens users have poured all their love for the little baby and are also calling her a “cookie monster” or noted that no task is “too tough” for snacks. Ella’s mother uploaded the clip on TikTok and reportedly it has been viewed over 15 million times. The clip has been shared by netizens across social media platforms and has been viewed thousands of hundreds of times as well. Watch:

"No mission too tough for a cookie craving" 😂🍪



Hilarious video to start off my Wednesday! Via @/enchantedworldofella on @tiktok_us pic.twitter.com/TJ4LVKKtDr — Aline Santos (@alinecsantos) February 24, 2021

Little girl sings 'let it go'

While caused a stir on the internet because of her 'amazing' climbing skills, another adorable video emerged on social media showing a little girl singing the very famous song ‘Let it go’ with her uncle. In the video, Marleigh can be seen wearing a bow and a dress while she gives a superb performance. The video has now gone viral as it is being praised by netizens all across social media platforms.

“Marleigh wearing a bow and a dress is even more shocking than this performance”, read the caption of the video. The very short video begins with the duo singing their hearts out. The little one can be seen holding a mic while her uncle is holding a black baseball bat. They can be seen singing and dancing just next to the kitchen. Towards the end of the video, her uncle hands her the baseball bat and he himself gets off the frame. The little girl comes closer to the camera and gives her solo performance.

