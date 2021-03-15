Snake Attacks Zookeeper In 'one Of The Closest Strikes'; Video Leaves Internet Horrified

The man who runs the Reptile Zoo in California, Jay Brewer took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video where he had a close call with a snake. In the video, the snake can be seen attacking the man by pouncing at him. According to the caption of the video, the clip is from the ‘craziest’ IGTV that he still needs to post. “Wayyy too close for comfort”, wrote Brewer in the caption.

'One of the closest strikes'

The video begins with Brewer standing next to a box with a massive snake. As the man becomes a little unattentive, the snake pounces at him, taking complete advantage of the scenario. “Woahhh, look at this. As soon as my eyes shift off of her. See how smart the snake is, as soon as my eyes shifted off from here, she knew that I was not ready to jump”, Brewer can be heard saying in a state of shock. He has termed this incident as ‘one of the closest strikes he has had’ in a long time. Let’s have a look at the video.

Stunned by the video, netizens took over the cooment section. "Wow!!! She nearly had you then. She's a smart one", wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, "almost caught your face". The video has managed to gather over 68K likes. In the comment section, netizens can be seen asking Brewer to post the complete IGTV video from where this clip has been taken.

Brewer is known on social media for sharing snake videos on his feed regularly. Earlier, he has posted an image of a massive snake with her eggs. "This was a crazy clutch. Anyone remember from IGTV. Mama sure is beautiful though but with an attitude", he wrote in the caption.

