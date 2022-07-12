Snake Found Coiled Inside Shoe Rescued By Trained Professional; Watch Video

While each season brings its own problems, the monsoon is known for turning animals into uninvited visitors in many people’s homes. Recently, a video clip surfaced on Twitter warning people to be extra careful in monsoons as snakes can be found in the oddest places.

In a viral video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda on the micro-blogging platform, a snake was discovered coiled up inside a shoe. Posting the video of the rescue mission, the officer in the caption stated “Be careful. Take help of a trained personnel".

Watch the viral video below:

Watch the viral video below:

— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 11, 2022

The video shows a trained professional catching the snake while giving instructions on why is it important to dust the shoe before wearing them. She is seen pushing a snake-catching rod inside the shoe in order to catch the curled-up reptile. Soon after she inserts the iron rod inside the shoe, the snake is seen coming out of it and trying to attack her.

The trained personnel, however, is seen handling the reptile carefully with her professional techniques. She even manages to remove the snake from the footwear in the end.

‘Scary’, say Netizens

The video so far has garnered more than 153k views and more than 4,880 likes. While the video is making rounds on the internet, many users have called the video ‘scary’. One user even shared his personal experience and wrote, “I took out a Black Mamba out of my car exhaust yesterday. I was happy as I was worried for him.”

I took out a Black Mamba out of my car exhaust here yesterday 🙃 I was happy as I was worried for him .I know the snakes with live on my farm . — Parv Chauhan (@ParvChauhan) July 11, 2022

Some users even thanked the IFS officer for sharing the information and asking netizens to be cautious. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Great sensitisation videos for society.” Another said, “Thanks for your kind information.”