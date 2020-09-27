Snake Found In A Glove Box In Woman's Red Toyota; Watch Video

In a shocking incident, a woman driving a car did not realise that she was carrying a venomous snake with her. The woman was outside a chemist, right behind the wheel when she noticed a snake in the glove box of her car. It was then when she decided to call Andrew Smedley, 'Andrew's Snake Removal' who helped her to get rid of the snake. Andrew uploaded a video on his official Facebook page showing the process of getting rid of the venomous red bellied snake.

Read: Mississippi: Snake Lands On Woman's Head Giving Her A Scary Surprise

Unwanted encounter with a red bellied snake

The 39 seconds short video clip shows Andrew taking the snake out of the glove box. As the video progresses, we can see the man struggling to get it out as it seems like the snake is stuck. Towards the end we can see Andrew successfully pull him out of the box and he takes it out on a road. According to the caption of the video, the incident took place outside Lowood chemist. The caption read, “Red belly in a glove box outside Lowood chemist today. The lady driving obviously got a hell of a fright as she seen it coming out while driving & pulled in to the chemist. I opened up the glove box and there it was sitting nice and content. Its usually a nightmare to find a snake when its got in to a car but luckily found this guy pretty quickly. Busy day”.

Read: Video Of ‘incredibly Beautiful’ Blue Snake Coiling Around Red Rose Leaves Netizens Amazed

In a similar incident, a woman received an unwanted surprise when a snake that had been on the top of her front door landed on her head. According to the reports by AP, the incident took place in McComb, a city located about 80 miles south of Jackson, when Christina Mitchell got home from work last week on Thursday, September 17. Mitchell said, “I felt this thump on my head. I looked down and the snake had landed at my feet in the house”. It crawled its way to the kitchen while Mitchell called her husband for help. However, she did not wait for him and escorted it out of the house using a broom. Mitchell said, “He did his striking pose because it was just a scared little rat snake”. Describing her encounter, she added, “He tried to bite at my broom whenever I put him outside. He probably thought that was really rude. We kind of had a stare-down”.

Read: Saree-clad Woman Catches Snake With Bare Hands, Netizens Laud Her 'indomitable Courage'

Also Read: Ball Python Lays Eggs Despite No Male Contact For 15 Years, Zoo 'intends To Find Out' How

(Image Credits: Facebook/AndrewSNAKERemoval)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.