Mississippi: Snake Lands On Woman's Head Giving Her A Scary Surprise

In a shocking incident, a woman received an unwanted surprise when a snake that had been on the top of her front door landed on her head. According to the reports by AP, the incident took place in McComb, a city located about 80 miles south of Jackson, when Christina Mitchell got home from work last week on Thursday, September 17. Mitchell said, “I felt this thump on my head. I looked down and the snake had landed at my feet in the house”.

The scary encounter

The reptile is reported to be 10-inch long. It crawled its way to the kitchen while Mitchell called her husband for help. However, she did not wait for him and escorted it out of the house using a broom. Mitchell said, “He did his striking pose because it was just a scared little rat snake”. Describing her encounter, she added, “He tried to bite at my broom whenever I put him outside. He probably thought that was really rude. We kind of had a stare-down”.

Read: Video Of ‘incredibly Beautiful’ Blue Snake Coiling Around Red Rose Leaves Netizens Amazed

As per the image that Mitchell captured, the snake seemed to belong to the Eastern Rat family. Reports by AP suggest that Mitchell’s pitcher plant might have attracted the snake. She said, “I actually really like snakes. I think they’re fascinating”. Talking about her plant, she added, “I just love my pitcher plant. I feel like I’ll just take my chances and open my door really slow from now on”.

Read: Saree-clad Woman Catches Snake With Bare Hands, Netizens Laud Her 'indomitable Courage'

In another bizarre incident, a 46-year-old man from Manchester was spotted in a bus with a python wrapped around his neck and mouth. He was apparently using his pet serpent as a face mask. The man boarded the bus travelling between Swinton and Manchester city centre with a light brown reptile with diamond-shaped markings on its skin, wrapped around his neck and the lower part of his face. One of the passengers on the bus reportedly believed the man was wearing a "funky, colourful mask" before she spotted the creature slithering over the handrails. The reptile, however, did not seem to bother anyone on the bus and the passengers thought the incident was entertaining as "no one batted an eyelid."

Read: Manchester Bus Passenger Uses Pet Python As ‘face Mask’, Leaves Fellow Passengers Startled

Also Read: Ball Python Lays Eggs Despite No Male Contact For 15 Years, Zoo 'intends To Find Out' How

(Image Credits: Unsplash)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.